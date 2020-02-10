Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.86 million, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

