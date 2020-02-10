Zacks: Analysts Set $33.00 Price Target for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,692. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $173,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $3,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

