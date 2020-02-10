Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $420,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,071. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.