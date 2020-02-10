Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

A number of analysts have commented on CYCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

