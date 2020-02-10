Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. Paypal also reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.88 on Monday. Paypal has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

