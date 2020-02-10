Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EBMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 6,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

