Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
EBMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 6,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
