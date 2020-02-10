Zayo Group’s (ZAYO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

ZAYO stock remained flat at $$34.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Zayo Group has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.