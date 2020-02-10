Zeal Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 552,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,689,000. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for 54.4% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned 0.39% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $2,026,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Macquarie upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.53. 1,068,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,373. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

