Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Zendesk from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.76.

ZEN stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. 204,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,274. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,206,082.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

