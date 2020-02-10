ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $23,882.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00850122 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001990 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

