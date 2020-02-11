$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,266,546.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $1,899,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,839,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 52,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,907,000 after buying an additional 140,857 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 786,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 781,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.86. 437,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,449. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

