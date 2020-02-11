-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.28). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.30. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.