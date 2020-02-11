-$0.62 EPS Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FreightCar America.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RAIL shares. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 target price on FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FreightCar America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

RAIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,393. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

