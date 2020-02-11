$0.65 EPS Expected for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Vistra Energy reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 303.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra Energy.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

