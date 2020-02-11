$0.74 EPS Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

