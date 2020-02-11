$121.39 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce sales of $121.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the highest is $124.27 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $124.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $468.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.80 million to $471.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $492.31 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $531.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 220,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

