$160.66 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $160.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.99 million and the lowest is $148.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $148.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $644.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.52 million to $675.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $677.18 million, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $687.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 574,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,776,000 after acquiring an additional 105,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

