1,685 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

