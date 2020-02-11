172,595 Shares in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. Boise Cascade makes up approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boise Cascade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $17,219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,786.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $310,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,645.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.49 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

