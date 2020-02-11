1,937 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Shares of ES opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $93.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

