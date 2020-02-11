$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $430.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

