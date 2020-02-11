20,332 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 73,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 1,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,959. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

