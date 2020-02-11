2,426 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

