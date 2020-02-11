3,447 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after buying an additional 330,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,403,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,826,000 after buying an additional 286,189 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

