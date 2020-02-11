3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in 3M by 257.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,839. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

