5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of 5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.25. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 65,498 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.