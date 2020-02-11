5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Shares of 5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.25. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 65,498 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

