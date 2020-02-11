693 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 693 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,330,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 15,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 90,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WMT opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $125.38.
In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
