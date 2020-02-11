693 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 693 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,330,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 15,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 90,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

