8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,108. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 21.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

