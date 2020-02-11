942 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000.

HDV stock opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

