9,519 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.70. 1,260,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,971. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

