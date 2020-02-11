A. H. Belo Corp (AHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 6th

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A. H. Belo has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:AHC opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. A. H. Belo has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Decherd acquired 720,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,769.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,344.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James M. Moroney III acquired 378,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $1,107,569.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,295. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

