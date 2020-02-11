A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 289,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

