A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

ATEN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 232,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,871. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $560.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.82.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

