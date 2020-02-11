Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,221,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up 4.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 47,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 719,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 902,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,631. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.