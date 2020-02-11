Absolute Price Tops $0.0013 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Absolute has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $17,069.00 and approximately $1,998.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.01279341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00070489 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

