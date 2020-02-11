Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $212.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.68. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $214.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

