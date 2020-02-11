Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.01

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 105653200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

