ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 152.5% in January

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the January 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 219.7% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 1,474,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,268. The company has a market cap of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACM Research has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $51.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

