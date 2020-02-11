Acorn Capital Investment Fund (ASX:ACQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ASX:ACQ) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.18 ($0.84) and last traded at A$1.18 ($0.84), 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.21 ($0.85).

The stock has a market cap of $62.59 million and a PE ratio of -107.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.14.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile (ASX:ACQ)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

