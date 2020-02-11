Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $108,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,130,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,940,000 after acquiring an additional 354,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

ATVI stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

