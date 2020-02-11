Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Acuity Brands worth $20,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,694,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average of $128.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.