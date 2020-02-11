Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

PEO stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Adams Natural Resources Fund from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.