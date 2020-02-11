Adelphoi (ADL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $356.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $177,503.00 and approximately $356.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

