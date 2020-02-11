ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CMO James Mond Acquires 4,285 Shares

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CMO James Mond acquired 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 4,193,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,769. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 146,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

