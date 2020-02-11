Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,849 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.58. The stock had a trading volume of 162,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

