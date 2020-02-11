Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 312,472 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $20,693,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE:WMS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,020. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $366,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,831 shares of company stock worth $1,737,232. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.