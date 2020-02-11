Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.