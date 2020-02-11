Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Trading 21% Higher

Shares of Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) were up 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Oxygen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a negative net margin of 279.71%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation.

