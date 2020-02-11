Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 530,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 927.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 463,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 418,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

