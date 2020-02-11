aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $52.29 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, DDEX, CoinTiger and ABCC. aelf has a total market cap of $52.29 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Koinex, DDEX, Ethfinex, Allbit, Tokenomy, Binance, Hotbit, AirSwap, OKEx, Bibox, BigONE, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Bithumb, GOPAX, Huobi, IDEX, BCEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

